Will the Corbyn Sultana party ever be launched?

Serious questions have to be asked about whether the Your/You/Ewe party will ever be launched. Recent events look more like a political boxing match rather than the launch of a political party. It is not uncommon for there to be divisions and civil wars at the top of political parties. The Your Party however hasn't even launched and yet the "leaders" (Sultana and Corbyn) are already slugging it out with the lawyers waiting on the sidelines.
If I were a betting man (I'm not) I'd put my money of Corbyn and Sultana each launching their own party in their own image. Thoughts of "splitters" spring to mind.
