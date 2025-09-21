Bournemouth Conference - more training on beating Labour

Today, I was late for a training session on how to squeeze the vote of opponents. With Labour's vote disintegrating, a few interesting ward results were flung around the meeting. In one ward in Cornwall, the winning candidate got only 19% of the vote. In another ward in Hull, Labour's vote crashed from its normal region of 1000 to 200. Could the same happen in Gateshead? We shall see.
After the fringe I headed for yet another training session, this time about target mail. I'm already working on plans for a batch of target mailings so this session was well timed.
