Bournemouth Conference - more training on beating Labour

Today, I was late for a training session on how to squeeze the vote of opponents. With Labour's vote disintegrating, a few interesting ward results were flung around the meeting. In one ward in Cornwall, the winning candidate got only 19% of the vote. In another ward in Hull, Labour's vote crashed from its normal region of 1000 to 200. Could the same happen in Gateshead? We shall see.

The lunchtime fringe was interesting. Reform have taken up an anti net zero position and are threatening to end energy production from non-fossil fuel sources should they get into Downing Street. The fringe I attended was about the fightback against the anti-environment policies of the Right. I suspect we will hear more about this fightback in the future.

After the fringe I headed for yet another training session, this time about target mail. I'm already working on plans for a batch of target mailings so this session was well timed.


