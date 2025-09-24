Earlier this month I wrote a blog post about defections to Advance from Reform. The party set up by former Reform deputy leader Ben Habib is looking to be even more right wing than Reform. All was set for a big launch party in Newcastle on 27th September at a secret location. Alas for Advance, they are not advancing far, or indeed at all. Instead, their big launch has been cancelled for now.
The Crowne Plaza Hotel, owned by Newcastle City Council (but operated by a third party) has pulled the plug on the event happening in their building on the grounds of health and safety. It has not been explained what the health and safety concerns are though with protesters expected, perhaps the fear of confrontation is enough to deny Advance the keys to the hotel.
One point that strikes me however is that if Advance do ever have their launch party, they could go on to split the right wing vote. Interesting times ahead.
