It's still the Lib Dems' fault

Another council meeting in Gateshead (Thursday 25th September) and another opportunity for Labour to blame everything bad on the Lib Dems in Coalition. The Coalition was formed 15 years ago and came to an end 10 years ago. Now it seems, according to Labour claims, the wrongs of the world are still the fault of the Lib Dems, not the current Labour government. The more Labour use their "blame the Lib Dems" line of attack, the more and more absurd they look.
I am just a humble backbench councillor who used to be Leader of the Opposition (I retired as Leader nearly 3 years ago.) Nevertheless Cllr Catherine Donovan, former Labour Deputy Leader, attacks me in nearly every Council meeting, arguing that 15 years ago, I supported calls for us to "live within our means." She seems to think this is something terrible. Yet, she is part of the Council administration that "lives within its means", and is a Labour Councillor whose party is aiming to get the government's finances sorted out so that as a nation we are "living within our means". Behaving as if her needle is stuck, she keeps repeating the same line at meeting after meeting.
If as a nation we don't live within our means, we would end up in a state of bankruptcy. We came close in 2007-10. Before the credit crunch, Cllr Donovan was one of those shouting loudly that the boom was all down to Labour's "sound financial management of the economy." She is strangely quiet on this now.
Meanwhile, I can report that there was strong unity expressed across the Council chamber on a motion tackling racism head on, following the appearance of racist graffiti in Birtley. There were many speakers, all of whom spoke well. I spoke about how the people affected must have felt about being targeted and how violated they must have felt. I was able to illustrate this with my own experiences in the 1980s and 1990s when our home was vandalised by homophobic graffiti and we had to endure physical assaults.
We can no longer be sure that our liberties can be protected. Given recent events, there is a danger progress could go into reverse.
No comments:
Post a Comment