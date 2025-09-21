Bournemouth conference - Rule Britannia!

As you can see, I am in Bournemouth for the Lib Dem conference. I arrived on Friday evening having endured a seven hour journey by train to London and then picked up the connection at Waterloo. For me, the most important point about conference is the chance to get to training meetings (there must be dozens of them) and indeed, my first event yesterday was to go to a training session (campaigning in Labour leaning areas). There was an inevitable fringe on electoral reform to visit and then the party rally in the evening. This had an unexpected turn. We ended up waving union jacks while Tim Farron gave a speech about patriotism. It went down well and as a person who is fed up with the far right hijacking our national flag, I for one was backing the fight back.
I keep an eye open at conferences for anything agricultural so after the rally I headed to the National Millers' Association for a reception. Here's a useful question for a pub quiz - what percentage of the wheat we consume is grown in the UK? The answer is 85%. It's a big business operation and we are all in some way dependent on it for one of our staple foods. Not even I grow wheat!
No comments:
Post a Comment