Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Friday, September 26, 2025
Back to the Tynesider
Gateshead Lib Dems gathering at the Tynesider on Gateshead High Street is getting to be a regular event. Here are some pics I took last night of the most recent get-together.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
10:38 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment