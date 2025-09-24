Northumberland Reform Punch and Judy Show

There seems to be some significant entertainment value in the Reform group on Northumberland County Council. The party is the official opposition to the ruling Conservative group on the council and is led by Councillor Mark Peart. It appears however that Reform councillors are revolting. They recently passed a vote of no confidence in Cllr Peart. That however was not the career-stopping vote that would otherwise be the case as Cllr Peart remains in place as group leader.
Indeed, not only does Cllr Peart continue to cling to the leadership, he stripped the whip from four Reform councillors who opposed him, those aiming to stand in the hustings to replace Peart are not allowed to meet without permission, and two councillors have resigned the whip in protest. This is more like a Reform Punch and Judy Show than a properly functioning political group. Thank you Reform for entertaining us!
