To mark the anniversary of the closure and non-demolition, Gateshead Lib Dems had a cake made in the image of the flyover. Lib Dem Leader of the opposition Ron Beadle cut the cake in front of local journalists (who were the first to taste it.) Behind him, still standing, was the actual flyover.
The cake has now been taken to the Tynesider on Gateshead High Street. Lib Dems will be there tonight to help demolish and eat it. Martin Gannon is invited. We'll let him eat cake.
