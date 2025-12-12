Friday, December 12, 2025

Let him eat cake

 

The Gateshead flyover closed to traffic a year ago today. The closure was an emergency measure because the 1960s structure was found to be unsound and bits were dropping off the edge. Labour Leader of Gateshead Council, Martin Gannon, told the BBC in March that the concrete eyesore would be demolished by the end of the year. Alas, with only 19 days left, it's looking like Martin's prediction is going to be somewhat off target.

To mark the anniversary of the closure and non-demolition, Gateshead Lib Dems had a cake made in the image of the flyover. Lib Dem Leader of the opposition Ron Beadle cut the cake in front of local journalists (who were the first to taste it.) Behind him, still standing, was the actual flyover.

The cake has now been taken to the Tynesider on Gateshead High Street. Lib Dems will be there tonight to help demolish and eat it. Martin Gannon is invited. We'll let him eat cake.

