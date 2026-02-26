More Sunniside letters

It was a relatively early start with letter delivery this morning. 200 letters to deliver in to my constituents in Sunniside. It took me about an hour and a half. The letters were the same as those I delivered elsewhere in Sunniside yesterday. I would have liked to get more delivered today but I had Gateshead Council's budget setting meeting to attend instead.
At current rate of progress, delivery of the letters in Sunniside and the nearby villages should be largely completed tomorrow. Then comes delivery in Whickham...
