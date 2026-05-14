Doncaster - the UFO capital of the UK

This one is so unusual that it deserves a post of its own. Reform Councillor Kieran Lay has claimed that unidentified flying objects (UFOs) are visiting Doncaster. Cllr Lay told a council meeting that he wants the council to set up a scrutiny committee to monitor UFO activity and the dangers posed by all these illegal aliens to Doncaster airport.
I've read various posts over the past few days making all sorts of claims about Reform councillors. Some I have refused to believe as they are clearly fake. I started off believing the UFO story was a fake. I then realised it was for real! I assume the scrutiny committee was not set up.
I wonder how the people of Doncaster feel about being the UK capital of UFOs
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