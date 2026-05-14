Handing Reform a by-election victory

Labour's current leadership crisis was expected. Everyone knew Labour were heading for an absolute drubbing last week in the local and devolved elections. Starmer was going to have to accept the blame. The suggestion that Andy Burnham is the answer to Labour's problems is wishful thinking. I don't quite understand the Burnham appeal. He has, after all, twice tried to win a Labour leadership contest. He lost heavily in both. Burnham then gave up his parliamentary career in 2019 to be mayor of Greater Manchester. Now he wants to be back but his route to Parliament is perilous. Firstly he will have to get the permission of the Labour party nationally to stand in the forthcoming by-election in Makerfield. They may say no. (They said no earlier this year for the Denton by-election.)
Let's suppose they say yes, the next hurdle, sorry, I mean mountain, to climb is the Makerfield by-election itself. Reform won every council seat in the constituency earlier this month. It feels as though Labour have just gifted Reform a by-election win. A Labour loss will have the potential to tear Labour apart. But let's suppose Burnham wins the by-election and goes on to be Prime Minister. Will the people of the country be ready to accept someone who has only just been elected in a by-election? I'm not convinced he will be.
No comments:
Post a Comment