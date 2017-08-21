About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Monday, August 21, 2017
A visit to the Comfrey Project
I visited the Comfrey Project in Bensham, Gateshead, today. An interesting operation that aims to support refugees while working with the local community on local food production. I am hoping to go back to do a talk on self-sufficiency at some point soon. The Project has a cafe and volunteers grow many of the ingredients. I am hoping there is an opportunity to involve them in local food networks in which surplus food grown in local gardens and allotments is swapped.
No comments:
Post a Comment