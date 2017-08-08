Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Checking the bees
The Whinnies Community Garden asked me recently if I would put a bee hive on their plot. I was happy to do so and the opportunity came along a few weeks ago when one of my hives swarmed. I rehoused the swarm in a spare hive which I then put in the orchard of the Whinnies. Yesterday I checked the hive with a constituent who is interested in getting bees. I'm pleased to report the colony is in good order and growing well.
Any resident wanting to join a bee inspection or just talk to me about bees is welcome to arrange to meet me on the Whinnies.
