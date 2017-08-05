Saturday, August 05, 2017
An uncomfortable coincidence
The decision by Donald Trump to pull the USA out of the Paris Climate Accord is, in my opinion, one of the worst actions by a US President in my lifetime. Today, the United Nations are officially informed of Trump's decision. Yet today, more evidence piles up that Trump has to ignore or over which he has to be in denial. Scientists are warning that by the end of this century, 150,000 people a year could be dying from extreme climate events. This is an uncomfortable coincidence which highlights the stupid selfishness of Trump's anti-environmental credentials.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment