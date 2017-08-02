Wednesday, August 02, 2017
The hypocrisy of the Brexit-loving Daily Mail
After years of calling for tougher passport and border controls, you would have thought that the Daily Mail would be praising EU Schengen countries for doing precisely what the Daily Mail has demanded. Alas, it is not to be. Instead, the Daily Fail is screaming as "Brussels imposes tough passport controls"! Such delays as Britain's borders become more heavily controlled are part of the future of Brexit Britain if the Brexit extremists get their way. Delays, queues, inspections, documentation: they're likely to be our future. Start getting used to it.
