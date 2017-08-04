Friday, August 04, 2017
Something fishy
Brexit enthusiasts claimed during the referendum that the UK can take control of its fisheries if people voted to leave. All those British fish living in UK territorial waters must now be feeling a bit let down by Michael Gove's latest pronouncement. Instead of sacrificing themselves to the nets of fine, British fishermen, as promised, the Environment Secretary has suggested that all those fishy foreigners will be allowed to drop their nets in UK waters. So another Brexit promise is thrown overboard.
