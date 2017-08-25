What happens in Europe directly affects us in the UK

The EU, even without the UK, is the world's biggest and wealthiest market. In terms of population it is beaten only by China and India. EU economic influence is felt around the world. For us in the UK, decisions in the EU directly affect us here. You can have as much theoretical sovereignty as you want, as much British control over over own laws as you demand, you can make Parliament supreme over UK decision-making but we are, ultimately, a small nation that cannot escape the effects of Europe's actions. For centuries, we have recognised the truth of that situation. That's why we have, often belatedly, ensured our voice is heard on the European continent. That's why we fought the likes of Napoleon, the Kaiser and Hitler - to stop Europe being united with no British say over European decisions that directly affect us.
The Brexit decision was, in my opinion, a serious break with that long standing policy and is against the UK's national interest. Brexit means we will not be in Europe but will be run by Europe. Outside the EU, we may be free to decide our own laws but ultimately, they will have to reflect the reality of the situation. Business and trade rules in particular will have to conform to EU conditions, even with a free trade agreement. The EU is, after all, vastly more powerful as a partner in a future UK/EU relationship.
The Brexiteers have, however, hinted that their bid to be free of Europe is unsustainable. The cold dawn of reality (and Brexit hypocrisy) can be seen in the position paper published yesterday about business regulation. The paper argues that cooperation between the EU and UK on matters such as data protection are essential if our economy is not to be damaged. The paper goes on to suggest the UK could continue to have a role in writing EU business regulations. Having been told by the Brexiteers that nasty foreigners are to have no say over British laws and rules, you can well imagine just what they think of a UK demands for a say over EU laws and regulations.
Do the Brexiteers actually live on Planet Earth? They decide to leave the club but demand a continued say on the rules of the same club from which they have just resigned (and for good measure demand all the benefits of club membership without being a member.)
Brexit means the UK has less say over our destiny. We are a small nation that will bob along in the wake of the European super tanker where once we had a British presence on the deck. Not any more.
