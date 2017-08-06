About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Sunday, August 06, 2017
Gateshead Council debate on legalising cannabis - video
At the last meeting on Gateshead Council in July, a report on tackling substance misuse was approved, but it did spark a debate about the legalisation and regulation of cannabis. Cllr Daniel Duggan led the debate on supporting such a move for the Lib Dems, arguing that the current law does not work and the only beneficiaries are the drug barons.
