Thursday, August 03, 2017
Out of hospital
My friend Richard was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday. I went there for my last visit and to collect him at 2pm. We didn't get away until 5pm as medications needed to be sorted so in the meantime, we went to the hospital's Costa Coffee for our last cappuccino at this otherwise overpriced establishment.
Over the past 4 weeks I made 40 visits to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Given I was a regular visitor earlier this year to see Dad, perhaps I should have applied for a daily pass! Other than bringing Richard back for another check up, I am hoping not to see the inside of this hospital for a long time to come. With my diary shot to bits for July, I have a great deal of catching up to do in August.
