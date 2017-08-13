Sunday, August 13, 2017
Rained off at Swalwell
The great British summer - don't we just love them!? Well, no actually! I went along to the Swalwell Community Fayre yesterday along with 2 of my goats (Pinkie and Snow), set up our table to sell our preserves and then watched as the rain came down. We sheltered under trees to keep dry. The goats proved popular with the visitors to the fayre. They also chomped their way through brambles growing wild around the fringe of the park, thus saving Gateshead taxpayers a vast sum of money in clearing them!
I love local community fayres but this year I have experienced two that have been rained off. Alas, we cannot control the weather.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment