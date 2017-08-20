Sunday, August 20, 2017
Visiting High Spen Hop Garden
The Hop Garden in High Spen is a community run allotment in which residents can have a go at gardening and can pick the fruit and vegetables for themselves. I have visited it a number of times before and on Friday I made a return visit in response to a call by the organisers to help shift the abundance of windfall apples they have. In return I took up a stack of quail eggs and a load of rhubarb. I have both is excessive abundance at home! A suitable swap was made.
Bizarrely, this is exactly the sort of sustainable, green activity over which the Labour Party in Blaydon constituency attacked me in the general election.
