Sunday, August 13, 2017
Creating space at the Whinnies Community Garden
On the Whinnies Community Garden in Sunniside, in the bottom end of one of the old allotments, was a huge pile of sticks, branches and tree trunks. It was a bit of a hindrance to get into our Farside allotment. Over the past week, I have been helping the volunteers to shred branches and chop logs. The end result is a large new space that can be used by the volunteers in the future and a heap of mulch.
Photos before (above) and after (below).
And a few action shots:
