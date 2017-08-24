Thursday, August 24, 2017
Whickham Volunteer Library meeting
Last night I attended a meeting of the volunteers who now run Whickham Library. I am one of the trustees of the organisation though my plans to help issue books, deal with queries and the plethora of other librarian activities have not yet materialised. Earlier this year I put myself forward to be one of the volunteers and then missed all the training events because of the general election unexpectedly being called.
There was a long list of issues to discuss at the meeting, most of which were resolved. The volunteer library itself opened on 9th July (see photo above). We have two years to sort out the full operation of the library and start fundraising. Lots to do and it's going to be a challenge but there is a good group of people who are determined to ensure the library is a success.
