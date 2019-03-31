Sunday, March 31, 2019
After 32 years I'm not ready to retire
I was first elected to Gateshead Council in 1987, taking my seat from the Conservatives who have since ceased to exist in any credible sense in the borough. Having now been elected 9 times over the past 32 years, I've decided it is not yet time for me to retire! As of 2nd May, I will be the joint longest serving member of Gateshead! So I am asking the good people of Whickham South and Sunniside to vote for me for a 10th time. Alas, that requires some paperwork, (I hate paperwork!) namely, the nomination papers and the requirement for 10 signatures. Last night I walked around Sunniside and got 10 people to sign up who are not too appalled by the idea of having their names associated with me!
A double check will be made of the papers today by my agent and tomorrow I will hand them in to Electoral Registrations at the Civic Centre.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment