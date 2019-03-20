Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Moving forward with the campaign in Lobley Hilland Bensham
Last week I paid two visits to Lobley Hill and Bensham ward in Gateshead to help our local election candidate Nick Seaborn. Nick is new to the party but is very keen to lead the battle in the ward. So far we have had one action day this year which saw the whole of Lobley Hill leafleted. Nick has recently been delivering letters in the Festival Park area and I will shortly be providing him with more to put through doors.
We've also been looking at the insufficient street sweeping and grounds maintenance. We'll be campaigning more on that during the election.
This ward campaign is very much about re-establishing our presence. Over a decade ago, we came within 50 votes of winning here and our plan is to build ourselves back up to a point where we are back in a position to take the ward from Labour.
