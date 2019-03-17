Sunday, March 17, 2019
Conference final report
I'm back home from Lib Dem spring conference at York. Lots of photos taken and video shot. A good set of debates as well. The debate on setting up the registered supporters scheme did not entirely produce the fully desired result - members voted not to give a leadership vote to supporters, only to members - but the scheme will otherwise go ahead, which is great news. I was also in the conference hall for debates on internships and town centres.
One of the best points about conference is the chance to catch up with friends not seen face-to-face for six months (and sometimes longer). I bumped into Ed Davey MP this morning. I used to work closely with Ed when I worked for the party but that ended 10 years ago. So we had ten minutes to catch up on the past 10 years. Ed will be standing in the party's Lib Dem leadership election in May when Vince stands down. I'm tight lipped at the moment about who to support as no candidates have actually officially declared. And I want to see what each has to offer.
And finally, conference was closed in the traditional way - with the leader's speech. And as usual, Vince Cable demonstrated he was head and shoulders above Corbyn and May. Another good speech, peppered with examples of Vince's dry wit and poignant examples of the poor state of political affairs in the UK.
So, 6 months to go to party conference in Bournemouth. Quite what state the UK will be in by then is the great unknown. There is a great deal of water to pass under the bridge by then.
