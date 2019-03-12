Corbyn silent on referendum

One of the most interesting points about today's political events in Parliament was who said what. Note that Theresa May mentioned a number of options that MPs will have to consider over the next few days included the R word. In effect she said MPs may have to consider voting for a referendum on the Brexit deal. Yet, when Corbyn spoke as "Leader" of the Labour Party, he made no mention at all of the referendum, despite it allegedly being Labour policy. His usual response to any difficult question is to call for a general election (even though polls now show the party he leads is 9% behind the Conservatives despite the civil war the latter are fighting). Tonight was no different.
Those misty eyed Corbynistas, who think Jeremy can do no wrong, must surely now be getting a bit fed up with Corbyn. Or are they just too stubbornly stupid to realise the disaster he is to progressive politics?
