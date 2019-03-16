Saturday, March 16, 2019
New improved mugs!
It seems Lib Dem Image have improved some of their merchandise and introduced some new must-have (for Lib Dems) items which can be bought at their shop here in Spring Conference in York. New improved mugs can be added to my already extensive collection of assorted mugs collected over the years from SDP, Democrats and early Lib Dem days.
Supersized key rings (big pockets required) are also on sale.
And finally, Lib Dem aprons. I've not seen these on sale before. I'm tempted to get one. I could wear it while making mincemeat out of Labour in Gateshead!
