Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Getting as far as Private Eye

Private Eye Gateshead Car Park Mar 19-page-0

When I wrote recently on my blog about Gateshead Council coming down on an errant publican about planning rules being ignored while building a gigantic car park themselves without planning permission, I was pleased to see it taken up by the Chronicle, our regional daily newspaper.

The ripple effect goes on however! Private Eye are now featuring the issue.

And it all started on this blog!
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)