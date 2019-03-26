Jonathan Wallace
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Gateshead Lib Dems' first election video
This is Gateshead Lib Dems' first local election video, 30 seconds about Labour leaving urban brownfield sites derelict while building executive homes in the countryside.
