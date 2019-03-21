Thursday, March 21, 2019
Woodmans approved
Last week, Gateshead's planning committee agreed to the plans to extend the Woodman's Pub in Fellside Road, Whickham (in my ward). An application like this would normally be approved, probably under delegated powers. However, the Woodmans is in greenbelt and therefore was recommended for rejection by officers. My view is that we need to build up the tourism infrastructure in the Derwent Valley and that means private businesses stepping up to the plate to improve visitor facilities and create reasons for people to visit the area. The Woodman's plans included the building of a function room, mainly for weddings. As far as I was concerned, the application in question was exactly the sort of small scale development we need to boost tourism in our area. I have therefore been guiding the application through the planning system.
I had to sit through 4 hours of other planning applications before the Woodmans was considered. I went into the meeting believing that the decision would be knife edge with a probability of rejection a touch ahead of the likelihood of approval. When it came to the vote, it was unanimously in favour of the application.
