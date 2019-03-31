Sunday, March 31, 2019

Pelaw and Heworth eFocus no. 7

Just as Whickham eFocus no. 115 was published, the Lib Dem team in Pelaw and Heworth were publishing the ward eFocus, no. 7. In this edition:
  • Paul Diston chosen to be Lib Dem's candidate in Pelaw and Heworth
  • Have your say on the 20 mph zone for Heworth and Leam Lane
  • Lib Dems oppose Labour's plans for tolls on the Tyne's bridges 
  • Council Tax - Gateshead still charges the most!
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)