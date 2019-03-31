Jonathan Wallace
Sunday, March 31, 2019
Pelaw and Heworth eFocus no. 7
Just as Whickham eFocus no. 115 was published, the Lib Dem team in Pelaw and Heworth were publishing the ward eFocus, no. 7. In this edition:
Paul Diston chosen to be Lib Dem's candidate in Pelaw and Heworth
Have your say on the 20 mph zone for Heworth and Leam Lane
Lib Dems oppose Labour's plans for tolls on the Tyne's bridges
Council Tax - Gateshead still charges the most!
You can read the eFocus on this link.
