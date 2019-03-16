Saturday, March 16, 2019
York Spring Conference
York is, yet again, the venue for the Lib Dem Spring Conference this weekend. I arrived yesterday, armed as usual with cameras. My photography jobs last night included taking the photos at the Parliamentary Candidates Association AGM and reception with Vince Cable. Vince has been through the Jonathan Wallace photography mill many times before so is used to my shouting at get people to stand in the right place and look in the right direction!
Photos from this weekend will be uploaded gradually to myFlickr account on this link.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment