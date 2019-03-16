Labour leader predicts "Total Oblivion" for Lib Dems

An interesting pronouncement by Gateshead Labour Leader Martin Gannon popped up on my facebook feed this morning. Hot off the plane from Cannes (the playground of the idle rich), Martin shared his prediction that the Lib Dems are going to be wiped out - "Total oblivion" he called it. Alas, Martin Sun Tan Gannon has made similar predictions before such as when he predicted we would lose in my ward (we won comfortably after Labour's vote collapsed). What his comments reveal are his greatest desires - no Lib Dems so therefore no opposition on the council. The People's Republic of Gateshead is what Labour wants. Perhaps, instead of travelling to Cannes at the taxpayers' expense, he should jet off to the Socialist Republic of North Korea.
After all, Martin is used to long journeys. Back in the 1980s he was militant Martin, in the 1990s he was Blairite Martin, then he became Momentum Martin. Three decades to go full circle. As for Lib Dems suffering "Total Oblivion", there is that small technicality called local elections getting in the way. We will see what results they bring but I predict he will be eating humble pie. In the meantime, we will continue to remind the people of Gateshead what Comrade Leader Jet Setting Gannon and his minions are up to.
