Sunday, March 24, 2019
Corbyn's two fingers to Remain
Sadly, I couldn't get to London yesterday for the People's Vote rally. I had too much to do up here in Gateshead for the local elections. And I also have two baby goats I'm raising by hand at the moment as well! While my absence may go unnoticed other than by a few friends, the absence of Jeremy Corbyn, Labour "Leader", was more widely noticed. Even those Labour members who believe the Beloved Supreme Comrade can walk on water must now be in a state of despair. Instead of being in London, Comrade Corbyn was in Morecambe, knocking on doors. This is nothing other than raising two enormous fingers at Remain. Time for those misty-eyed Labour members to wake from their trance and get a real Leader.
