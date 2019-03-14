I told you not to put up the bunting

Labour's recently announced policy that they will support a referendum on the Brexit deal did not last long. Labour MPs have just been whipped to sit on the fence on a vote to delay Brexit to allow for a referendum, thereby allowing the Conservatives easily to defeat the call. I wonder what those misty eyed Corbynistas who defend his every action (and inaction) are thinking about him now?
I did warn people a few weeks ago not to put up the bunting when Corbyn said Labour will back a People's Vote. If you did put any up, it may be time to remove it.
No comments:
Post a Comment