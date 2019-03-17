Back at York

I did not stay overnight last night in York. I simply weighed up the costs and found that it was far cheaper to go home and come back this morning. It meant last night I was in our goat house at 11pm bottle feeding two baby goats that were born ten days ago. An interesting distraction from politics! Anyway, I am now back in York having got the first train out of Newcastle (which was packed) this morning.
There are policy motions this morning on justice, knife crime, town centres and unpaid internships. The main attraction however will be Vince Cable's speech at 12.15pm, his last as leader.
