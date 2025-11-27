Local history in the Whickham and Sunniside area has lost one of its greatest figures. On Sunday Colin Douglas passed away. Colin had been one of the founders of the Sunniside History Society in 1992 and a mainstay of the organisation for over 20 years. He discovered the bell pits at Lotties Wood, Sunniside and was one of the people behind the Fugar Project which drew out the history of the Washingwell/Watergate area. Colin also persuaded me to take on the role of chair of the Sunniside History Society when he stepped down from the role a decade ago.
I attended Colin's funeral this morning. I promised his family that the History Society would do something next year to commemorate Colin and his work for local history.
The photo above was taken at the launch of the Fugar Project shortly after I had taken over the role of chair.
No comments:
Post a Comment