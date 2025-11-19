Locked in at the Civic Centre

When the meeting finished, we headed downstairs to leave the meeting. Alas, all the doors were locked and we had visions of being trapped in the Civic Centre overnight. Whether we could sleep through the alarm going off was another matter! Security had forgotten to check the meeting rooms but we got word they were on their way. The police beat them to the Civic Centre. Eventually the front door was opened and we were able to leave. A letter of apology from security was received the next morning!
No comments:
Post a Comment