Locked in at the Civic Centre

 

The AGM of Gateshead Lib Dems was held on Monday evening. There were around 40 members present (it's normally a lot lower!) Officer positions were filled, as were the executive ordinary places. There was also a speech by Ron Beadle, Lib Dem leader on Gateshead Council, about the local elections next year and the work we are putting in to the campaign.

When the meeting finished, we headed downstairs to leave the meeting. Alas, all the doors were locked and we had visions of being trapped in the Civic Centre overnight. Whether we could sleep through the alarm going off was another matter! Security had forgotten to check the meeting rooms but we got word they were on their way. The police beat them to the Civic Centre. Eventually the front door was opened and we were able to leave. A letter of apology from security was received the next morning!



