Planting Up Sunniside meeting

Planting Up Sunniside held their monthly meeting on Tuesday and I was invited to come along and discuss a number of issues with them. Most of them was about the Christmas tree switch on event on Wednesday 26th November. Most of the details are now sorted. There will be live music and the mayor will do the switch on at 5.30pm. I've also arranged for three donkeys to be there (my links to farming and stables are always useful!)
Also discussed were the bulb planting on Hole Lane in Sunniside, the scarecrow festival, Streetgate Christmas tree, Remembrance poppies and a number of other issues. So, a very productive meeting.
