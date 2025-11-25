Final details for Wednesday

Councillors Marilynn Ord and Jonathan Mohammed and I met up with Planting Up Sunniside on Monday evening to sort out the final details of the Sunniside Christmas tree lights switch on event. It is the first community Christmas tree in Sunniside for 7 years so we are all getting rather excited about the event tomorrow. The biggest outstanding job was putting the lights onto the tree. This is no easy job given the size of the tree. The job was actually done today by the council, using one of the cherry pickers.
The big day is tomorrow. Meet at 5pm next to Sun Hill on Sunniside Front Street. The mayor will do the switch on at 5.30pm.
