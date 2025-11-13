Axing the Police and Crime Commissioners - 6 years late

Merging the PCC role with the regional mayoral position is sensible. I speak as someone who is not necessarily a fan of the current mayoral system but it is the only show in town in terms of English devolution. The overview of policing is a strategic function so it makes sense to put it with the regional mayors. I can see however a problem in the North East. NECA covers two PCCs - Northumbria and Co Durham. The latter includes Darlington which is also part of the Teeside mayoral authority. So there will have to be a carve up to transfer Darlington to the Tees Valley. Hopefully that will not delay the scrapping of PCCs generally.
