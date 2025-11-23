Bridges action day

Gateshead Lib Dems had another action day yesterday, this time in Bridges ward. 90% of the ward was delivered with the latest Focus newsletter. The noticeable point about Bridges ward is the almost complete disappearance of the Labour Party. They are nowhere to be seen despite (currently) holding the ward. I wonder if the rumours we hear are true - that Labour are struggling to find candidates and members prepared to go out campaigning across Gateshead. Meanwhile, lunch was in Tescos. I recommend the halloumi burger.
