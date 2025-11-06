Jonathan Wallace
Life as a Liberal Democrat Councillor
Thursday, November 06, 2025
Poppies on display
Large Remembrance poppies have started to appear in Sunniside. Thank you to the volunteers from Planting Up Sunniside who have been hard at work placing the poppies around the village.
