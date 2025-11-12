Gateshead West branch meeting

Gateshead West Lib Dem branch meeting was held last night in Winlaton. Most of the meeting was taken up with planning for the local elections next year and with reporting back on ward campaigns. Ward Focuses have been or are about to be delivered in Ryton, Whickham North and Swalwell, Whickham South and Sunniside, Dunston Hill and Whickham East, Birtley North and Lamesley and Birtley South. Notice we are now calling the wards by their new names as we will be fighting the local elections next year under new boundaries. Delivery patches have been revised to take these into account.
The most important issue reported to the meeting was the Christmas dinner! We have booked the Soho Tavern in Kibblesworth. I tried out the restaurant a few weeks ago and can thoroughly recommend it.
