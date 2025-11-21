We had full a council meeting yesterday in Gateshead. It started off in a rather unexpected manner. Labour leader Martin Gannon addressed us in an unusually friendly manner. He was considerate in response to views and ideas put forward by Lib Dem Leader Ron Beadle. And even more surprising was Cllr John Adams who heaped praise on my skills in checking grammar, punctuation and spelling. I felt as if I had just been love bombed by Labour!
This little love-in did not last. After the first motion, the unanimity rapidly disappeared. Words were exchanged between the two groups on our call to oppose digital ID cards. Labour voted against the motion. The love-in had ended and everything went back to normal!
