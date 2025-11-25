Saltwell action day

Gateshead Lib Dems had another action day, this time on Sunday. The ward we were working was Saltwell. The aim was to deliver about half the ward with the Central Gateshead Focus. While I was out delivering, I kept bumping into other Lib Dems with their bundles of leaflets. Sadly, something went wrong with my patches: I was 100 leaflets short. It will mean squeezing in a return visit to Saltwell this week, in between preparing for or attending Christmas light switch on events.
