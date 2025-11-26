Jonathan Wallace
Life as a Liberal Democrat Councillor
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Whickham lights switch on
We had a packed out event in Whickham yesterday when the Christmas tree lights were switched on in Church Green. I was there as a steward. I reckon over 500 people attended, mainly kids from the local schools. A great time was had by all.
