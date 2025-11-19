It's up! The first community Christmas tree in Sunniside since 2018 is now in place. Myself and Councillors Marilynn Ord and Jonathan Mohammed, were determined that this year Sunniside will have a Christmas tree. We've worked with Planting Up Sunniside, the local group that has taken on the task of ensuring we have a tree in the village. We also met with officers to arrange the funding. So, join us at 5pm on Wednesday 26th November for live music, Christmas donkeys and the lights switch on by the mayor. All welcome.
