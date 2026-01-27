How to turn a mundane, repetitive job into something interesting!? On Sunday, Gateshead Lib Dems hired the concert room at Sunniside Social Club for an envelope stuffing event. 35 members turned up to help put 25,000 letters into envelopes. We turned the day into a social event and put on a lunch as well. My job was to manage the event, making sure the right letters went into the right envelopes. Thanks to everyone who came along.
The job of delivering the letters is next on the to-do list!
